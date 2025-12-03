कंपनी निर्देशिका
YCH Group
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

YCH Group प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

YCH Group में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $84K से $115K तक है। YCH Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$91K - $108K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$84K$91K$108K$115K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर सबमिशन में YCH Group की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं YCH Group?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

YCH Group in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $115,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
YCH Group में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $84,000 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    YCH Group के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Flipkart
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • Google
  • Spotify
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ych-group/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.