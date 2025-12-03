कंपनी निर्देशिका
Yara International
Yara International टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

Yara International में औसत टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in Spain प्रति year €49.4K से €70.2K तक है। Yara International के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$64.6K - $76.6K
Spain
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$56.9K$64.6K$76.6K$80.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Yara International?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Yara International in Spain में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €70,197 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Yara International में टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर भूमिका in Spain के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €49,443 है।

अन्य संसाधन

