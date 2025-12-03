कंपनी निर्देशिका
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors प्रोग्राम मैनेजर वेतन

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors में औसत प्रोग्राम मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $101K से $138K तक है। Yanfeng Automotive Interiors के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$109K - $130K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$101K$109K$130K$138K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Yanfeng Automotive Interiors?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors in United States में प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $138,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Yanfeng Automotive Interiors में प्रोग्राम मैनेजर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,800 है।

अन्य संसाधन

