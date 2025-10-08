Yandex क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Saint Petersburg Metro Area में

Yandex में क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Saint Petersburg Metro Area G14 के लिए प्रति year RUB 1.45M से G16 के लिए प्रति year RUB 3.61M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Saint Petersburg Metro Area पैकेज कुल RUB 2.31M है। Yandex के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
G14
RUB 1.45M
RUB 1.37M
RUB 1.1K
RUB 73.3K
G15
RUB 2.4M
RUB 2.16M
RUB 57K
RUB 183K
G16
RUB 3.61M
RUB 3.14M
RUB 0
RUB 468K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.