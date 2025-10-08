Yandex मशीन लर्निंग इंजीनियर वेतन Serbia में

Yandex में मशीन लर्निंग इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Serbia G15 के लिए प्रति year $47.8K से G18 के लिए प्रति year $142K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Serbia पैकेज कुल $80.8K है। Yandex के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$47.8K
$47.8K
$0
$0
G16
$79.7K
$67.3K
$273
$12K
G17
$90.1K
$78.4K
$0
$11.7K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.