Yandex फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन Serbia में

Yandex में फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Serbia G16 के लिए प्रति year $80.9K से G18 के लिए प्रति year $129K तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Serbia पैकेज कुल $82.7K है। Yandex के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
G14
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$80.9K
$68.9K
$0
$12K
G17
$69.1K
$61.9K
$0
$7.2K
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
|कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
25%
वर्ष 1
25%
वर्ष 2
25%
वर्ष 3
25%
वर्ष 4
Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:
25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.