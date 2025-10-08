कंपनी निर्देशिका
Yandex
  • वेतन
  • सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

  • डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर वेतन Moscow Metro Area में

Yandex में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर मुआवजा in Moscow Metro Area G17 के लिए प्रति year RUB 4.25M है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in Moscow Metro Area पैकेज कुल RUB 4.01M है। Yandex के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/8/2025

औसत स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक ()
बोनस
G14
(प्रवेश स्तर)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB 4.25M
RUB 4.04M
RUB 0
RUB 213K
देखें 4 अधिक स्तर
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
वेस्टिंग अनुसूची

25%

वर्ष 1

25%

वर्ष 2

25%

वर्ष 3

25%

वर्ष 4

स्टॉक प्रकार
RSU

Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 1st-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 2nd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 3rd-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

  • 25% में वेस्ट होता है 4th-वर्ष (6.25% त्रैमासिक)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



सामान्य प्रश्न

Yandex in Moscow Metro Area में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज RUB 7,414,429 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Yandex में डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर भूमिका in Moscow Metro Area के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा RUB 4,011,997 है।

