Yandex डेवऑप्स इंजीनियर वेतन Moscow Metro Area में

स्टॉक प्रकार

RSU

Yandex में, RSUs 4-वर्षीय वेस्टिंग अनुसूची के अधीन हैं:

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 1st - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 2nd - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 3rd - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

25 % में वेस्ट होता है 4th - वर्ष ( 6.25 % त्रैमासिक )

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.