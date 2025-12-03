कंपनी निर्देशिका
Yalo
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
Yalo प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर वेतन

Yalo में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर कुल मुआवजा in Colombia प्रति year COP 211.13M से COP 295.07M तक है। Yalo के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$57.6K - $69.8K
Colombia
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$53.1K$57.6K$69.8K$74.2K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Yalo?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Yalo in Colombia में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज COP 295,067,845 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Yalo में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइन मैनेजर भूमिका in Colombia के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा COP 211,126,131 है।

अन्य संसाधन

