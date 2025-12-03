Y Combinator सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
Y Combinator में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in Singapore प्रति year SGD 170K से SGD 242K तक है। Y Combinator के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$150K - $177K
Singapore
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$132K$150K$177K$187K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Y Combinator?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Y Combinator in Singapore में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज SGD 241,917 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Y Combinator में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in Singapore के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा SGD 170,394 है।

अन्य संसाधन

