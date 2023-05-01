What is the highest salary at Womble Bond Dickinson?
The highest paying role reported at Womble Bond Dickinson is लीगल at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $228,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Womble Bond Dickinson employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Womble Bond Dickinson is $228,850.
Womble Bond Dickinson वेतन
जॉब टाइटल
मीडियन कुल वेतन
Legal Salary
$228,850
