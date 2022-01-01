कंपनी निर्देशिका
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson वेतन

Willis Towers Watson का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर Cybersecurity Analyst के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $19,281 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $227,515 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Willis Towers Watson. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/10/2025

$160K

एक्चुअरी
Median $123K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $65K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
Median $90K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $107K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$46.5K
कस्टमर सर्विस
$69.7K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$41.7K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$79K
सेल्स
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$54.1K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
Median $120K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$228K
टोटल रिवॉर्ड्स
$81.3K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at Willis Towers Watson is सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson is $74,339.

