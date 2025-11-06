कंपनी निर्देशिका
Western Union सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट वेतन Pune Metropolitan Region में

Western Union में मध्यक सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट मुआवजा in Pune Metropolitan Region पैकेज प्रति year कुल ₹4.2M है। Western Union के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/6/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
Western Union
Solution Architect
Pune, MH, India
प्रति वर्ष कुल
₹4.2M
स्तर
Solution Architect
मूल वेतन
₹4.2M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
बोनस
₹0
कंपनी में वर्ष
2 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
15 वर्ष
सामान्य प्रश्न

Western Union in Pune Metropolitan Region में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹4,919,407 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Western Union में सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट भूमिका in Pune Metropolitan Region के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹4,442,591 है।

