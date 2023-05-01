कंपनी निर्देशिका
Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop वेतन

Walker & Dunlop का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $70,350 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंस मैनेजर के लिए $310,440 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Walker & Dunlop. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/23/2025

डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
$310K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$219K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$173K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Walker & Dunlop में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंस मैनेजर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $310,440 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Walker & Dunlop में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $196,180 है।

अन्य संसाधन

