Volaris Group कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट वेतन

Volaris Group में औसत कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year CA$330K से CA$452K तक है। Volaris Group के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$260K - $308K
Canada
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$240K$260K$308K$328K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

Volaris Group में कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज CA$451,614 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Volaris Group में कॉर्पोरेट डेवलपमेंट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा CA$329,875 है।

