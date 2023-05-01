कंपनी निर्देशिका
Visual Data Media Services
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Visual Data Media Services वेतन

Visual Data Media Services का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $32,249 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा एनालिस्ट के लिए $110,550 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Visual Data Media Services. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/16/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

डेटा एनालिस्ट
$111K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$45.7K
सेल्स
$79.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$32.2K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Visual Data Media Services में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा एनालिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,550 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Visual Data Media Services में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $62,653 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Visual Data Media Services के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन