कंपनी निर्देशिका
VIRTRA SYSTEMS
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
  • VIRTRA SYSTEMS के बारे में कुछ ऐसा साझा करें जो दूसरों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है (जैसे इंटरव्यू टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    VirTra provides force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. Its products include V-300, V-180, V-100, V-100 MIL, and V-ST PRO simulators, as well as Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership programs. The company also offers V-Author software, simulated recoil kits/weapons, Threat-Fire, and TASER devices. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

    http://www.virtra.com
    वेबसाइट
    1993
    स्थापना वर्ष
    126
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      VIRTRA SYSTEMS के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Amazon
    • Snap
    • Roblox
    • Apple
    • Coinbase
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन