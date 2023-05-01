कंपनी निर्देशिका
Vir Biotechnology
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
  • Vir Biotechnology के बारे में कुछ ऐसा साझा करें जो दूसरों के लिए उपयोगी हो सकता है (जैसे इंटरव्यू टिप्स, टीम चुनना, अनूठी संस्कृति, आदि)।
    • के बारे में

    Vir Biotechnology is a commercial-stage immunology company that develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its products include Sotrovimab for COVID-19, VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for hepatitis B, VIR-2482 for influenza A, and VIR-1111 for HIV prevention. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health, and collaborations with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, and Gilead Sciences. It is headquartered in San Francisco and was incorporated in 2016.

    http://www.vir.bio
    वेबसाइट
    2016
    स्थापना वर्ष
    576
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $1B-$10B
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

    सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

    यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

    फीचर्ड जॉब्स

      Vir Biotechnology के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

    संबंधित कंपनियां

    • Facebook
    • Apple
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Flipkart
    • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

    अन्य संसाधन