Viome Life Sciences
मुख्य अंतर्दृष्टि
    Viome is on a mission to prevent and reverse chronic diseases. Viome is a high-growth biotech startup that applies AI and machine learning to biological data – e.g., microbiome, transcriptome and metabolome data – to provide direct-to-consumer personalized dietary and lifestyle recommendations for healthier living. We are a small, fast-growing, interdisciplinary team of passionate experts in biochemistry, microbiology, medicine, artificial intelligence, and machine learning with a shared mission to make illness optional.

    http://www.viome.com
    वेबसाइट
    2016
    स्थापना वर्ष
    110
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

