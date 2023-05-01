कंपनी निर्देशिका
Vicarious Surgical
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

Vicarious Surgical वेतन

Vicarious Surgical का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $91,017 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $147,735 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Vicarious Surgical. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/6/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

हार्डवेयर इंजीनियर
$130K
मैकेनिकल इंजीनियर
$91K
प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$126K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$148K
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

Vicarious Surgical में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $147,735 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Vicarious Surgical में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $127,635 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    Vicarious Surgical के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Google
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन