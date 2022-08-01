कंपनी निर्देशिका
Verusen
शीर्ष अंतर्दृष्टि
    • के बारे में

    Verusen is a supply chain intelligence innovator focused on the digitalization of the supply ecosystem to conquer materials complexity by leveraging its advanced artificial intelligence (AI), data harmonization, and decision support to help premier global companies attain supply chain resiliency and improve their bottom lines. The company’s platform harmonizes disparate material data across legacy systems and processes while providing trusted data across the enterprise to reduce supplier and operational risk.

    https://verusen.com
    वेबसाइट
    2015
    स्थापना वर्ष
    60
    कर्मचारियों की संख्या
    $10M-$50M
    अनुमानित राजस्व
    मुख्यालय

    विशेष नौकरियां

    अन्य संसाधन