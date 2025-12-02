कंपनी निर्देशिका
USI Insurance Services
USI Insurance Services ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस वेतन

USI Insurance Services में औसत ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $42.4K से $59.3K तक है। USI Insurance Services के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$45.9K - $53.3K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$42.4K$45.9K$53.3K$59.3K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं USI Insurance Services?

सामान्य प्रश्न

USI Insurance Services in United States में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $59,322 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
USI Insurance Services में ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $42,373 है।

अन्य संसाधन

