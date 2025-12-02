कंपनी निर्देशिका
User Interviews
User Interviews सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

User Interviews में मध्यक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $140K है। User Interviews के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
User Interviews
Software Engineer
Philadelphia, PA
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$140K
स्तर
L2
मूल वेतन
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$5K
कंपनी में वर्ष
2 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
7 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं User Interviews?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

शामिल पदनाम

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

User Interviews in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $173,181 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
User Interviews में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $140,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

