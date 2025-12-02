कंपनी निर्देशिका
User Interviews
User Interviews प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

User Interviews में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $102K से $143K तक है। User Interviews के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$111K - $134K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$102K$111K$134K$143K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं User Interviews?

सामान्य प्रश्न

User Interviews in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $142,680 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
User Interviews में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $102,090 है।

