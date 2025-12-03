कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Renal Care
U.S. Renal Care डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

U.S. Renal Care में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $124K से $176K तक है। U.S. Renal Care के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$141K - $167K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$124K$141K$167K$176K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Renal Care?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Renal Care में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $176,180 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Renal Care में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $124,092 है।

