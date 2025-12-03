कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Preventive Medicine
U.S. Preventive Medicine सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

U.S. Preventive Medicine में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $102K से $139K तक है। U.S. Preventive Medicine के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$109K - $132K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$102K$109K$132K$139K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Preventive Medicine?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Preventive Medicine in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $139,200 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Preventive Medicine में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $102,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

