U.S. Office of Personnel Management इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) वेतन

U.S. Office of Personnel Management में औसत इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) कुल मुआवजा प्रति year $111K से $162K तक है। U.S. Office of Personnel Management के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$127K - $145K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$111K$127K$145K$162K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Office of Personnel Management?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Office of Personnel Management में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $161,660 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Office of Personnel Management में इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,970 है।

