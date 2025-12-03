कंपनी निर्देशिका
US Metro Bank
US Metro Bank साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

US Metro Bank में औसत साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा प्रति year £81.6K से £112K तक है। US Metro Bank के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/3/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$118K - $140K
United Kingdom
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$109K$118K$140K$150K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं US Metro Bank?

सामान्य प्रश्न

US Metro Bank में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज £111,709 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
US Metro Bank में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा £81,596 है।

अन्य संसाधन

