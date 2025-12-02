कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement में औसत सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $56.5K से $81.9K तक है। U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$64K - $74.4K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$56.5K$64K$74.4K$81.9K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $81,932 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $56,457 है।

अन्य संसाधन

