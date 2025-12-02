कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर वेतन

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement में औसत प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $98.4K से $140K तक है। U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$113K - $132K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$98.4K$113K$132K$140K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 3 और प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर सबमिशन में U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in United States में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $140,400 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement में प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $98,400 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Apple
  • Netflix
  • Dropbox
  • Tesla
  • Pinterest
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-immigration-and-customs-enforcement/salaries/product-designer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.