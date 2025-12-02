U.S. Government साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट वेतन

कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Government
U.S. Government में मध्यक साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट मुआवजा पैकेज प्रति year कुल $115K है। U.S. Government के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
U.S. Government
Cybersecurity Analyst
Washington, DC
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$115K
स्तर
Intermediate
मूल वेतन
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
4 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Government?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Government में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $150,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Government में साइबरसिक्यूरिटी एनालिस्ट भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $112,000 है।

अन्य संसाधन

