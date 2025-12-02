कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S. Geological Survey
U.S. Geological Survey डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

U.S. Geological Survey में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $111K से $161K तक है। U.S. Geological Survey के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$126K - $146K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$111K$126K$146K$161K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Geological Survey?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Geological Survey in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $160,650 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Geological Survey में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $110,700 है।

