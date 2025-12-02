कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S Department of State डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

U.S Department of State में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $105K से $146K तक है। U.S Department of State के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$113K - $133K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$105K$113K$133K$146K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S Department of State in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $146,250 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S Department of State में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $105,000 है।

