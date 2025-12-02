कंपनी निर्देशिका
U.S Department of State
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट

  • सभी एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

U.S Department of State एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

U.S Department of State में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in Argentina प्रति year ARS 21.98M से ARS 30M तक है। U.S Department of State के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$17.9K - $21.6K
Argentina
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$16.7K$17.9K$21.6K$22.8K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

हमें केवल 2 और एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट सबमिशन में U.S Department of State की जरूरत है अनलॉक करने के लिए!

अपने दोस्तों और कम्युनिटी को आमंत्रित करें ताकि वे 60 सेकंड से भी कम समय में गुमनाम रूप से सैलरी जोड़ सकें। अधिक डेटा का मतलब है आपके जैसे जॉब सीकर्स और हमारी कम्युनिटी के लिए बेहतर इनसाइट्स!

💰 सभी देखें सैलरी

💪 योगदान करें आपकी सैलरी


योगदान दें
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S Department of State?

अपने इनबॉक्स में सत्यापित वेतन प्राप्त करें

सत्यापित की सदस्यता लें एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट ऑफर्स.आपको ईमेल द्वारा मुआवजे के विवरण का विश्लेषण मिलेगा। और जानें

यह साइट reCAPTCHA और गूगल द्वारा सुरक्षित है गोपनीयता नीति और सेवा की शर्तें लागू होती हैं।

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S Department of State in Argentina में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ARS 29,999,177 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S Department of State में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in Argentina के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ARS 21,982,155 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    U.S Department of State के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Coinbase
  • Amazon
  • Microsoft
  • Netflix
  • Flipkart
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/administrative-assistant.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.