U.S. Department of Energy
U.S. Department of Energy डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

U.S. Department of Energy में औसत डेटा साइंटिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $115K से $164K तक है। U.S. Department of Energy के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/2/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$132K - $154K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$115K$132K$154K$164K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं U.S. Department of Energy?

सामान्य प्रश्न

U.S. Department of Energy in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $163,800 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
U.S. Department of Energy में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $114,800 है।

