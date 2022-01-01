कंपनी निर्देशिका
Upland Software
Upland Software वेतन

Upland Software का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $7,948 से उच्च स्तर पर मार्केटिंग के लिए $124,574 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Upland Software. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/16/2025

ह्यूमन रिसोर्सेस
$7.9K
इन्फॉर्मेशन टेक्नोलॉजिस्ट (आई टी)
$66.3K
मार्केटिंग
$125K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$62.7K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$34.4K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Upland Software में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका मार्केटिंग at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $124,574 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Upland Software में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $62,712 है।

