UpKeep वेतन

UpKeep का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $66,665 से उच्च स्तर पर प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए $145,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है UpKeep. अंतिम अपडेट: 11/16/2025

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
Median $145K
सेल्स
$119K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$66.7K

सामान्य प्रश्न

UpKeep में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $145,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
UpKeep में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $119,400 है।

अन्य संसाधन