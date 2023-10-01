कंपनी निर्देशिका
University of Saskatchewan
University of Saskatchewan वेतन

University of Saskatchewan का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $33,392 से उच्च स्तर पर फिजिशियन के लिए $350,940 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है University of Saskatchewan. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/12/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $49.7K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$33.4K
फिजिशियन
$351K

प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
$108K
सामान्य प्रश्न

The highest paying role reported at University of Saskatchewan is फिजिशियन at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $350,940. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at University of Saskatchewan is $79,025.

