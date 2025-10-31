कंपनी निर्देशिका
University of Maryland
University of Maryland डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

University of Maryland में मध्यक डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in United States पैकेज प्रति year कुल $52K है। University of Maryland के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 10/31/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
University of Maryland
Quantitative Researcher
College Park, MD
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$52K
स्तर
L3
मूल वेतन
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
1 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
2 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं University of Maryland?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
सामान्य प्रश्न

University of Maryland in United States में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $105,000 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
University of Maryland में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $52,000 है।

