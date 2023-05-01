कंपनी निर्देशिका
United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency वेतन

United Talent Agency का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $50,170 से उच्च स्तर पर टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर के लिए $233,825 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है United Talent Agency. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/21/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $135K
एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट
$50.2K
मार्केटिंग
$99.5K

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
$221K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$234K
