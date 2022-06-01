कंपनी निर्देशिका
United Rentals
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें

United Rentals वेतन

United Rentals का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $60,695 से उच्च स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए $84,575 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है United Rentals. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/21/2025

$160K

वेतन पाएं, धोखा नहीं

हमने हजारों ऑफर्स पर बातचीत की है और नियमित रूप से $30K+ (कभी-कभी $300K+) की वृद्धि हासिल करते हैं। अपने वेतन पर बातचीत कराएं या अपना रिज्यूमे समीक्षा कराएं वास्तविक विशेषज्ञों द्वारा - रिक्रूटर्स जो इसे प्रतिदिन करते हैं।

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$84.6K
सेल्स
$62K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
$60.7K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
आपका पद दिखाई नहीं दे रहा?

हमारे पर सभी वेतन खोजें मुआवजा पेज या अपना वेतन जोड़ें पेज अनलॉक करने में मदद के लिए।


सामान्य प्रश्न

United Rentals में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका डेटा साइंटिस्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $84,575 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
United Rentals में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $62,036 है।

फीचर्ड जॉब्स

    United Rentals के लिए कोई फीचर्ड जॉब्स नहीं मिली

संबंधित कंपनियां

  • Google
  • Dropbox
  • Roblox
  • Tesla
  • Netflix
  • सभी कंपनियां देखें ➜

अन्य संसाधन