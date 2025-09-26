कंपनी निर्देशिका
United Internet
    Levels FYI Logo
  • वेतन
  • प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर

  • सभी प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

United Internet प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर वेतन

United Internet में मध्यक प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर मुआवजा in Germany पैकेज प्रति year कुल €96.7K है। United Internet के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/26/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
United Internet
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
प्रति वर्ष कुल
€96.7K
स्तर
5
मूल वेतन
€86.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
बोनस
€10.1K
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
8 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं United Internet?

€143K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

सामान्य प्रश्न

United Internet in Germany में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €253,718 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
United Internet में प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर भूमिका in Germany के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €99,728 है।

अन्य संसाधन