United Internet
United Internet Information Technologist (IT) वेतन

United Internet में मध्यक Information Technologist (IT) मुआवजा पैकेज प्रति year कुल €77.5K है। United Internet के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 9/26/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
United Internet
Cyber Security Engineer
Karlsruhe, BW, Germany
प्रति वर्ष कुल
€77.5K
स्तर
-
मूल वेतन
€77.5K
Stock (/yr)
€0
बोनस
€0
कंपनी में वर्ष
0 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
3 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं United Internet?

€143K

नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
सामान्य प्रश्न

United Internet में jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €112,490 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
United Internet में jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) भूमिका के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €77,508 है।

