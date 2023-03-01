कंपनी निर्देशिका
Unify Consulting
Unify Consulting वेतन

Unify Consulting का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $145,725 से उच्च स्तर पर सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट के लिए $221,100 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Unify Consulting. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/16/2025

बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
$151K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$153K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$146K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$172K
सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट
$221K
सामान्य प्रश्न

Unify Consulting में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सोल्यूशन आर्किटेक्ट at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $221,100 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Unify Consulting में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $161,500 है।

