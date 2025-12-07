कंपनी निर्देशिका
Umpqua Bank
Umpqua Bank फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट वेतन

Umpqua Bank में औसत फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $120K से $168K तक है। Umpqua Bank के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$130K - $151K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$120K$130K$151K$168K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Umpqua Bank?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Umpqua Bank in United States में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $167,790 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Umpqua Bank में फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $119,850 है।

अन्य संसाधन

