Umpqua Bank एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट वेतन

Umpqua Bank में औसत एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट कुल मुआवजा in United States प्रति year $73.1K से $102K तक है। Umpqua Bank के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत कुल मुआवजा

$79.2K - $92.1K
United States
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज
$73.1K$79.2K$92.1K$102K
सामान्य रेंज
संभावित रेंज

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं Umpqua Bank?

सामान्य प्रश्न

Umpqua Bank in United States में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज $102,399 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Umpqua Bank में एडमिनिस्ट्रेटिव असिस्टेंट भूमिका in United States के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $73,142 है।

अन्य संसाधन

