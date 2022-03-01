कंपनी निर्देशिका
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty वेतन

Ulta Beauty का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $120,146 से उच्च स्तर पर सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए $172,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Ulta Beauty. अंतिम अपडेट: 9/21/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $172K
डेटा साइंटिस्ट
$120K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$126K

सामान्य प्रश्न

Ulta Beauty में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $172,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
Ulta Beauty में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $125,625 है।

अन्य संसाधन