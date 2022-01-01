कंपनी निर्देशिका
TransUnion
TransUnion वेतन

TransUnion का वेतन निम्न स्तर पर फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजे में $10,548 से उच्च स्तर पर सेल्स के लिए $300,000 तक है। Levels.fyi गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है TransUnion. अंतिम अपडेट: 10/26/2025

डेटा साइंटिस्ट
L2 $130K
L3 $130K
L4 $153K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
L2 $14.8K
L3 $22.6K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

प्रोडक्ट मैनेजर
L2 $113K
L4 $179K

डेटा साइंस मैनेजर
Median $184K
बिज़नेस एनालिस्ट
Median $99.5K
सेल्स
Median $300K
बिज़नेस ऑपरेशन्स मैनेजर
$123K
बिज़नेस डेवलपमेंट
$140K
डेटा एनालिस्ट
$116K
फाइनेंशियल एनालिस्ट
$10.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$62.7K
लीगल
$114K
मैनेजमेंट कंसल्टेंट
$101K
मार्केटिंग
$231K
मार्केटिंग ऑपरेशन्स
$88.7K
प्रोडक्ट डिज़ाइनर
$97.5K
प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$140K
प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर
Median $149K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग मैनेजर
$110K
टेक्निकल प्रोग्राम मैनेजर
$184K
वेंचर कैपिटलिस्ट
$169K
सामान्य प्रश्न

TransUnion में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका सेल्स है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $300,000 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TransUnion में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $122,610 है।

