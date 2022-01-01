कंपनी निर्देशिका
Tower Research Capital वेतन

Tower Research Capital का वेतन कम-अंत में में एक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक के लिए प्रति वर्ष कुल मुआवजा $53,765 से लेकर उच्च-अंत में में एक डेटा वैज्ञानिक के लिए $299,700 तक है। Levels.fyi वर्तमान और पूर्व कर्मचारियों से गुमनाम और सत्यापित वेतन एकत्र करता है Tower Research Capital. अंतिम अपडेट: 8/25/2025

$160K

सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर
Median $57.5K

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

व्यवसाय विश्लेषक
$104K
डेटा वैज्ञानिक
$300K

वित्तीय विश्लेषक
$133K
सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी विशेषज्ञ (आईटी)
$131K
सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियरिंग प्रबंधक
$53.8K
अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

Tower Research Capital में सबसे अधिक वेतन देने वाली भूमिका डेटा वैज्ञानिक at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $299,700 है। इसमें आधार वेतन के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस भी शामिल है।
Tower Research Capital में रिपोर्ट किया गया मध्यमान वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $117,563 है।

