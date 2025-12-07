कंपनी निर्देशिका
TomTom
यहाँ काम करते हैं? अपनी कंपनी का दावा करें
TomTom डेटा साइंटिस्ट वेतन

TomTom में मध्यक डेटा साइंटिस्ट मुआवजा in Spain पैकेज प्रति year कुल €59.2K है। TomTom के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 12/7/2025

औसत पैकेज
company icon
TomTom
Data Scientist
Madrid, MD, Spain
प्रति वर्ष कुल
$68.2K
स्तर
15
मूल वेतन
$68.2K
Stock (/yr)
$0
बोनस
$0
कंपनी में वर्ष
4 वर्ष
अनुभव के वर्ष
5 वर्ष
में करियर स्तर क्या हैं TomTom?
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
योगदान दें

सामान्य प्रश्न

TomTom in Spain में डेटा साइंटिस्ट के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज €65,847 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
TomTom में डेटा साइंटिस्ट भूमिका in Spain के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा €59,155 है।

अन्य संसाधन

