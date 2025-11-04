ThoughtWorks सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

ThoughtWorks में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India Consultant के लिए प्रति year ₹1.39M से Lead Consultant के लिए प्रति year ₹5.23M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹2.19M है। ThoughtWorks के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/4/2025
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Consultant
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
कंपनी
लेवल नाम
अनुभव के वर्ष
कुल मुआवजा
