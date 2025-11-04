कंपनी निर्देशिका
ThoughtWorks
ThoughtWorks सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर वेतन

ThoughtWorks में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर मुआवजा in India Consultant के लिए प्रति year ₹1.39M से Lead Consultant के लिए प्रति year ₹5.23M तक है। मध्यक yearली मुआवजा in India पैकेज कुल ₹2.19M है। ThoughtWorks के कुल मुआवजा पैकेज के लिए आधार वेतन, स्टॉक और बोनस का विवरण देखें। अंतिम बार अपडेट किया गया: 11/4/2025

औसत वेतन के आधार पर स्तर
स्तर का नाम
कुल
मूल वेतन
स्टॉक
बोनस
Consultant
(प्रवेश स्तर)
₹1.39M
₹1.33M
₹10K
₹53.2K
Senior Consultant
₹2.23M
₹2.22M
₹0
₹14.6K
Lead Consultant
₹5.23M
₹5.15M
₹78.5K
₹0
Principal Consultant
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
नवीनतम वेतन सबमिशन
कंपनी

स्थान | दिनांक

लेवल नाम

टैग

अनुभव के वर्ष

कुल / कंपनी में

कुल मुआवजा

बेस | स्टॉक (वार्षिक) | बोनस
कोई वेतन नहीं मिला
इंटर्नशिप वेतन

में करियर स्तर क्या हैं ThoughtWorks?

शामिल पदनाम

मोबाइल सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

बैकएंड सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

फुल-स्टैक सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

क्वालिटी एश्योरेंस (क्यूए) सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर

डेटा इंजीनियर

सामान्य प्रश्न

ThoughtWorks in India में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाला सैलरी पैकेज ₹5,231,315 के वार्षिक कुल मुआवजे पर है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
ThoughtWorks में सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर भूमिका in India के लिए रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा ₹1,853,300 है।

अन्य संसाधन